Soccer-Everton appeal Calvert-Lewin red card in FA Cup draw with Palace

"Everton Football Club has today notified the FA of its decision to appeal the red card issued to Dominic Calvert-Lewin in our FA Cup third round fixture at Crystal Palace on Thursday evening," the club said in a statement. Everton boss Sean Dyche said after the game that he was still a fan of VAR but that it was beginning to test his patience.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 19:01 IST
Everton have appealed the red card shown to Dominic Calvert-Lewin during their FA Cup draw with Crystal Palace, the Premier League club said on Friday. Calvert-Lewin challenged Nathaniel Clyne outside the box in Thursday's 0-0 draw and although it appeared to be a studs-up challenge, the English striker came away with the ball with no foul given before VAR intervened.

Referee Chris Kavanagh then watched the replay and brandished the red card as Everton were reduced to 10 men in the 79th minute. "Everton Football Club has today notified the FA of its decision to appeal the red card issued to Dominic Calvert-Lewin in our FA Cup third round fixture at Crystal Palace on Thursday evening," the club said in a statement.

Everton boss Sean Dyche said after the game that he was still a fan of VAR but that it was beginning to test his patience. "It seems a bit confused at the moment. I think we're all aware it needs tidying up," Dyche said.

"I thought it was getting tidied up but it seems to have stepped back a little bit."

