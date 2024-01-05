Sports News Roundup: Red Wings outlast Kings in shootout; Jets extend win streak, leave Sharks reeling and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Panthers top Golden Knights for 6th straight win

Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghe each had a goal and an assist and Sergei Bobrovsky made 26 saves to lead the Florida Panthers to a 4-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night in Las Vegas. Sam Bennett also scored and Brandon Montour added two assists for Florida, which scored three times on the power play while extending its win streak to a season-high six games.

France advances to United Cup semifinals

France advanced to the United Cup semifinals with a 2-1 victory against Norway on Thursday in Sydney, Australia. The match was decided in mixed doubles, with Caroline Garcia and Edouard Roger-Vasselin defeating Casper Ruud and Ulrikke Eikeri 7-5, 6-4.

Providence star Bryce Hopkins (knee) to miss rest of season

Providence star Bryce Hopkins has a torn ACL in his left knee and will miss the rest of the season. The loss of the junior forward/guard is big for No. 23 Providence (11-3, 2-1 Big East). Through the first 14 games of the season, Hopkins led the Friars with 8.6 rebounds per game and was second on the team with 15.5 points.

No. 24 Gonzaga maintains hold on Pepperdine

Graham Ike recorded 20 points and seven rebounds and No. 24 Gonzaga defeated Pepperdine for the 46th consecutive time, prevailing 86-60 in the West Coast Conference opener for both teams on Thursday night at Spokane, Wash. Anton Watson scored 15 points and Nolan Hickman added 14 as the Bulldogs (10-4, 1-0 WCC) won their 28th consecutive WCC opener, including all 25 during coach Mark Few's tenure at the school.

Soccer-Italy court clears Maradona of tax evasion years after his death

Italy's highest court cleared the late Agentine soccer legend Diego Maradona of tax evasion charges, ending a 30-year-long legal battle between the ex-Napoli striker and revenue authorities. Known as "El Pibe de Oro", or the Golden Foot, Maradona was accused of allegedly using proxy companies in Liechtenstein to dodge legal fees when receiving payments between 1985 and 1990 from the Napoli club for his personal image rights.

Jets extend win streak, leave Sharks reeling

Gabriel Vilardi broke a third-period deadlock and sparked the visiting Winnipeg Jets to a 2-1 comeback victory over the struggling San Jose Sharks on Thursday. Morgan Barron also scored for the Jets, who are riding a four-game winning streak.

Nuggets stun Warriors on Nikola Jokic's buzzer-beater

Nikola Jokic banked in a buzzer-beating 39-footer as time expired Thursday night, capping a 25-4 Denver Nuggets finish that produced a shocking 130-127 victory over the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco. The winning sequence began after a Nuggets timeout in the backcourt, leaving them 70 feet from the hoop with just 3.6 seconds to go.

Giannis Antetokounmpo nets 44 as Bucks outlast Spurs

Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 44 points including the deciding three-point play with 53.3 seconds to play as the visiting Milwaukee Bucks outlasted the San Antonio Spurs 125-121 on Thursday in a wild game that went back and forth in the final minutes. The contest was the second game of road back-to-backs for the Bucks and they looked worse for the wear. But Milwaukee had enough left in the tank late to hold off the Spurs and snap a two-game losing streak.

Red Wings outlast Kings in shootout

Alex Lyon made 40 saves in regulation and overtime and stopped both attempts in the shootout to lift the visiting Detroit Red Wings to a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. Robby Fabbri scored two goals, Jeff Petry also scored and Lucas Raymond and Patrick Kane tallied in the shootout for the Red Wings, who have won two in a row for the first time in a month.

Bo Horvat scored twice as Islanders defeat Coyotes

Bo Horvat had two goals and an assist as the New York Islanders recorded a 5-1 road victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday in Tempe, Ariz. Mathew Barzal and Noah Dobson each had two assists for New York. Julien Gauthier, Anders Lee and Mike Reilly scored the Islanders' other goals.

