Yuki Bhambri-Robin Haase pair loses in Brisbane International semifinals

PTI | Brisbane | Updated: 06-01-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 17:52 IST
Yuki Bhambri-Robin Haase pair loses in Brisbane International semifinals
Yuki Bhambri Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

India's Yuki Bhambri and his Dutch partner Robin Haase on Saturday lost their semifinal match against the duo of Lloyd Glasspool of England and Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands in the Brisbane International ATP Tour tournament.

The eight-seeded Indo-Dutch pair lost 3-6, 7-6, 9-11 to their second seeded opponents in the match that lasted one hour and 40 minutes.

The Bhambri-Haase duo had beaten the American pair of Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow in straight sets -- 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6) -- in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Last year, the 31-year-old Bhambri from New Delhi won his maiden ATP title at the Mallorca Championships doubles competition, partnering with South African Lloyd Harris.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

