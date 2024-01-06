Yuki Bhambri-Robin Haase pair loses in Brisbane International semifinals
- Country:
- Australia
India's Yuki Bhambri and his Dutch partner Robin Haase on Saturday lost their semifinal match against the duo of Lloyd Glasspool of England and Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands in the Brisbane International ATP Tour tournament.
The eight-seeded Indo-Dutch pair lost 3-6, 7-6, 9-11 to their second seeded opponents in the match that lasted one hour and 40 minutes.
The Bhambri-Haase duo had beaten the American pair of Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow in straight sets -- 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6) -- in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Last year, the 31-year-old Bhambri from New Delhi won his maiden ATP title at the Mallorca Championships doubles competition, partnering with South African Lloyd Harris.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian Navy deploys indigenous guided missile destroyer in Gulf of Aden region in view of recent piracy incident
Break from colonial past: Highlights of India's new criminal justice bills
Samson, Arshdeep Singh shine as India clinch 2-1 ODI series victory against South Africa
109th Indian Science Congress on hold as host LPU pulls out
INDIA bloc leaders to protest today against suspension of MPs from Parliament