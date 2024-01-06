Left Menu

Srihari LR upsets GM Savchenko to maintain lead at top

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-01-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 18:17 IST
Talented Indian junior Srihari LR, who is also a Grandmaster norm holder, continued his fine run as he upset Russian GM Boris Savchenko in the ninth round of the Chennai Open International Grandmaster Chess tournament here on Saturday.

In a thrilling game, Srihari gave up his rook for a knight, ripping open Savchenko's kingside. Facing heavy loss of reinforcement on the board, Savchenko quit on the 42nd move.

Srihari will now be playing for the title and face Belarus GM Alexei Fedorov in the final round on Sunday.

Behind Srihari is Vietnamese Grandmaster Nguyen Duc Hoa at 7.5 points, while sharing the third spot with 7.0 points were 10 players, including India's Laxman RR, Nithin Babu, Abhishek Kelkar, Aakash G, Vijay Shreeram P, Pawar Harshit.

Other Indian results in Round 9: Laxman RR drew Fedorov Alexei, Buscara Sean drew Pawar Harshit, Abhishek Kelkar drew Aronyak Ghosh, Glek Igor drew Sangma Rahul, Viani Antonio D'cunha drew Murali Krishnan BT, Nithin Babu defeat Nitin S, Tologon Tegin Semetei defeat Kartik Kumar Singh, Podolchenko Evgeniy defeat Jyotshnav Talukdar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

