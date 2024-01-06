Alpine skiing-Grenier secures second World Cup win in Slovenia
Canadian Valerie Grenier claimed her second World Cup victory in the women's giant slalom at Kranjska Gora on Saturday. The course in the Slovenian Alps has become a favourite of the 27-year-old, who achieved her first win in the same discipline almost exactly a year ago.
"I think it’s my favourite hill for sure, it seems to really suit me. I don’t know why, there is just something about it. I love it here," Grenier said. She finished 0.37 seconds ahead of Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami with Italy's Federica Brignone in third place, 0.51 seconds behind Grenier.
American favourite Mikaela Shiffrin struggled in the rainy weather and finished ninth, nearly two seconds adrift of the winner.
