Left Menu

Asalaka hits century for Sri Lanka before rain spoils opening ODI against Zimbabwe

Charith Asalanka scored a century before play in the one-day international series opener between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe was called off because of rain Saturday.Asalankas 101 runs off 95 deliveries included four sixes and five boundaries as Sri Lanka made 273 for nine in 50 overs after captain Kusal Mendis won the toss and elected to bat first at R.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 06-01-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 21:52 IST
Asalaka hits century for Sri Lanka before rain spoils opening ODI against Zimbabwe
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Charith Asalanka scored a century before play in the one-day international series opener between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe was called off because of rain Saturday.

Asalanka's 101 runs off 95 deliveries included four sixes and five boundaries as Sri Lanka made 273 for nine in 50 overs after captain Kusal Mendis won the toss and elected to bat first at R. Premadasa Stadium.

Zimbabwe was 12 for two in four overs when rain interrupted play. A steady downpour ensured there was no further action.

Zimbabwe seamer Richard Ngarava struck in the fifth ball of the first over with Sri Lanka yet to score. He had opening batsman Avishka Fernando caught by wicketkeeper Clive Madande.

Mendis added 63 runs for the second wicket with Sadeera Samarawickrama before Ngarava had Samarawickrama caught at slip by Craig Erwin for 41. Mendis was run out for 46.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Canada; Lilly launches website, home delivery option for weight-loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Ca...

 United States
2
Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu jump; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm and more

Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu...

 Global
4
Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024