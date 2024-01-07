Left Menu

PKL: Jaipur Pink Panthers hand first home loss to U Mumba by 41-31

Arjun (17 raid points), Ankush (6 tackle points) and U Mumba's Guman Singh (13 raid points) were the star performers of the game.

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 07-01-2024 09:51 IST
PKL: Jaipur Pink Panthers hand first home loss to U Mumba by 41-31
Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba in action. (Photo- PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reigning champions Jaipur Pink Panthers continued their rich vein of form as they rode on skipper Arjun Deshwal's Super 10 to defeat U Mumba 41-31 in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 match at the DOME by NSCI in Mumbai on Saturday. Arjun (17 raid points), Ankush (6 tackle points) and U Mumba's Guman Singh (13 raid points) were the star performers of the game, as per a press release from PKL.

U Mumba, the home side, struggled to get going in the first half and relied heavily on Guman's raiding. He scored 10 of U Mumba's 13 points in the first 20 minutes as the defence managed just 1 tackle point. Jaipur Pink Panthers were also shaky in defence but their 3-man raiding unit of Arjun, V Ajith and Bhavani Rajput came to their rescue. A multi-point raid from Arjun produced the first 'ALL OUT' of the game as Jaipur Pink Panthers took a 12-5 lead in the 7th minute. A few minutes later, Ajith struck and Jaipur Pink Panthers had twice as many points as their opponents did at 18-9. Guman, U Mumba's main hope, brought up his Super 10 in the 16th minute and also crossed the 300 raid points mark, but his side continued to trail by 9 points at the break.

Yet another multi-point raid from Arjun early in the second half saw him reach a Super 10 and become the first raider to cross 100 raid points this season. It took Jaipur Pink Panthers 8 minutes into the second half to inflict an 'ALL OUT' as Arjun's 2-point raid and Reza Mirbagheri's tackle put them in the driver's seat. They led 33-19 with 12 minutes left on the clock. U Mumba mounted a late fightback, courtesy of big raids from Jai Bhagwan and Alireza Mirzaeian, but it was too little too late for them to catch up to Jaipur Pink Panthers' ever-increasing lead. Ankush, last season's best defender, completed his 'High 5' as Jaipur Pink Panthers handed U Mumba their first loss of their home leg. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 Tokens With Low Risk and High Returns in 2024: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Dogecoin (DOGE)

3 Tokens With Low Risk and High Returns in 2024: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Fin...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court to rule on Idaho's strict abortion ban in medical emergencies; Late M&A bonanza stokes healthcare dealmakers ahead of JPMorgan conference and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court to rule on Idaho's strict abortion ban...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Rafael Nadal unsure of Australian Open due to hip discomfort; NBA roundup: Knicks turn back Joel Embiid, 76ers and more

Sports News Roundup: Rafael Nadal unsure of Australian Open due to hip disco...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hits back at Biden, attacks Haley in first 2024 trip to Iowa; Epstein invoked 5th Amendment right to silence 600 times - court filings nad more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hits back at Biden, attacks Haley in first 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024