PKL: Deepak helps Gujarat Giants register comeback win over Telugu Titans

The Giants defender Deepak Singh collected an outstanding 9 tackle points to help his side register a comeback victory. The Titans meanwhile remain rooted to the bottom of the table, and are now on a four-match losing streak.

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 07-01-2024 09:51 IST
Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans in action. (Photo- PKL). Image Credit: ANI
The Gujarat Giants beat Telugu Titans 37-30 at the DOME by NSCI in Mumbai in their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 match to rise to second on the table. The Giants defender Deepak Singh collected an outstanding 9 tackle points to help his side register a comeback victory. The Titans meanwhile remain rooted to the bottom of the table, and are now on a four-match losing streak, as per a PKL press release.

Pawan Sehrawat kicked off the game, right off the whistle registered a 'SUPER RAID' to give his side the lead. A long back and forth ensued, with both teams trading raids at regular intervals. The Titans' raiding was hugely dependent on Sehrawat and true to form he registered over half his team's raid points in the first half.

While the Giants' formidable defence kept the Titans on their toes, in the final five minutes of the half, it was the Titans' defence that kept them alive. Facing an all-out, the Titans raider S Sanjeevi capitalised on a series of errors by the Giants' defence to stay in the game. From there they produced three SUPER TACKLES, one after the other to not just stave an all-out but also keep the lead at the break. Despite that first-half resistance, it did not take the Giants too long into the second period to inflict the first ALL OUT of the game as the Titans saw their lead cut down to a single point.

The lead did not last long as the Giants ramped up their gameplay, and the Titans, for their part faltered. Too many defensive errors, and their inability to revive Sehrawat saw them suffer a second 'ALL OUT' with less than a quarter of the game to play. Once in the lead, the Giants did not loosen their grip, as they wrapped up a brilliant and deserved come-from-behind victory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

