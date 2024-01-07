Left Menu

Ashwin terms Vaughan's 'underachiever' remark 'laughable'; rates India as excellent travelling side

Ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin rebutted former England captain Michael Vaughans claim of India being an underachieving team, saying they have been one of the best travelling sides in contemporary cricket.During a panel discussion in Fox Sports recently, Vaughan had said the Indian cricket team should have achieved more on the field, particularly in the ICC events, considering the resources at their disposal.Michael Vaughan recently made a statement that the Indian team is underachievers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2024 10:13 IST | Created: 07-01-2024 10:08 IST
Ashwin terms Vaughan's 'underachiever' remark 'laughable'; rates India as excellent travelling side
Ravichandran Ashwin. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin rebutted former England captain Michael Vaughan’s claim of India being an “underachieving team”, saying they have been one of the best travelling sides in contemporary cricket.

During a panel discussion in Fox Sports recently, Vaughan had said the Indian cricket team should have achieved more on the field, particularly in the ICC events, considering the resources at their disposal.

“Michael Vaughan recently made a statement that the Indian team is underachievers. Yes, we haven’t won an ICC trophy in a while, and we call ourselves the powerhouse of the game. But that’s just one side of the coin,” Ashwin said in his YouTube channel.

The 37-year-old said India have produced excellent results, especially in Test cricket, around the world in the last few years.

“Our Test team has been one of the best travelling teams at present. We have seen many great results. After Vaughan made that statement, so many experts from our own country started debating if India is an underachieving team. Frankly, it made me laugh,” he said.

Ashwin then went on to offer a reverse scenario for the first Test in Centurion which was won by South Africa.

“Let’s reverse the situation. If South Africa had batted first after winning the toss in Centurion, wasn't there a chance they could have gotten all out by 65? ''Even India was staring at the barrel at 20 for three, but Virat and Shreyas' partnership from there saved us.” Ashwin also emphasised that the series-drawing effort of India in Cape Town underlined the team’s ability to bounce back from adversities.

“Quality cricket team with good mental fortitude and mental skills can make a comeback from any situation, and this Indian team has time and again proved it.

''Yes, we lost two WTC finals. I accept it wholeheartedly. But in the case of Test series, a comeback is always possible,” he added.

Ashwin also urged the pundits to view cricket just as a sport.

“What we need to understand is that cricket is still a sport. In India, we talk cricket in every nook and cranny and consider the sport a religion.

''I feel we criticise and nitpick too much and get into unnecessary details. I think these are blinding us,” said Ashwin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 Tokens With Low Risk and High Returns in 2024: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Dogecoin (DOGE)

3 Tokens With Low Risk and High Returns in 2024: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Fin...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court to rule on Idaho's strict abortion ban in medical emergencies; Late M&A bonanza stokes healthcare dealmakers ahead of JPMorgan conference and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court to rule on Idaho's strict abortion ban...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Rafael Nadal unsure of Australian Open due to hip discomfort; NBA roundup: Knicks turn back Joel Embiid, 76ers and more

Sports News Roundup: Rafael Nadal unsure of Australian Open due to hip disco...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hits back at Biden, attacks Haley in first 2024 trip to Iowa; Epstein invoked 5th Amendment right to silence 600 times - court filings nad more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hits back at Biden, attacks Haley in first 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024