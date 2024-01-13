Left Menu

Snooker-Disgusted O'Sullivan slams Masters venue Alexandra Palace as 'filthy'

Snooker great Ronnie O'Sullivan surged through to the semi-finals of the Masters on Thursday but left London's Alexandra Palace with a sick feeling after labelling the venue disgusting and filthy.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2024 02:31 IST | Created: 13-01-2024 02:31 IST
Snooker-Disgusted O'Sullivan slams Masters venue Alexandra Palace as 'filthy'

Snooker great Ronnie O'Sullivan surged through to the semi-finals of the Masters on Thursday but left London's Alexandra Palace with a sick feeling after labelling the venue disgusting and filthy. O'Sullivan, 48, has won the Masters seven times in his illustrious career but was not satisfied with the cleanliness of the arena which was built in 1865 has hosted the tournament since 2012.

"I don't like this place. I think it's filthy. Everything is filthy. It's cold. It's very cold. I have to wear my coat everywhere," said the world number one, nicknamed 'The Rocket', after beating Barry Hawkins 6-3 in the quarter-finals on Thursday. "I'm a bit of a neat freak and when I come in here it makes my hair stand on end. I can't wait to get out of here. I don't like it here. I find it disgusting.

"You pass car parks. There are dumpsters. Honestly, it makes me feel bad." Alexandra Palace has also served as the venue for the World Darts Championship since 2008, memorably hosting 16-year-old Luke Littler's run to the final earlier this month.

"We work alongside Alexandra Palace to provide the best possible conditions for players on and off the table," said the World Snooker Tour (WST) to local media in response to O'Sullivan's comments. "All the other players have spoken unanimously positively about the venue. The fans love coming here. This is evidenced by record ticket sales and the fact that all standard entry seats sold out before this year's tournament."

O'Sullivan will face Shaun Murphy in the semi-final on Saturday after the 41-year-old beat Jack Lisowski 6-3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

FEATURE-Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

 Global
2
TCS shares climb nearly 4 pc post Q3 earnings; mcap surges Rs 53,239 crore

TCS shares climb nearly 4 pc post Q3 earnings; mcap surges Rs 53,239 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Oxford starts human testing of Nipah virus vaccine; US sets enrollment record for Obamacare plans and more

Health News Roundup: Oxford starts human testing of Nipah virus vaccine; US ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates as cases surge; AbbVie expects Botox to maintain market share as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024