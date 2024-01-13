Tennis-Djokovic plays down concerns about wrist ahead of Australian Open

Left Menu

Novak Djokovic played down concerns about a right wrist injury ahead of his Australian Open title defence, saying on Saturday that he had managed more serious problems in his last two triumphant campaigns. The 24-times Grand Slam champion was hampered by the wrist issue during his straight sets loss to local favourite Alex de Minaur at the United Cup this month, his first defeat in Australia for six years.

Novak Djokovic Image Credit: Wikipedia

Novak Djokovic played down concerns about a right wrist injury ahead of his Australian Open title defence, saying on Saturday that he had managed more serious problems in his last two triumphant campaigns.

The 24-times Grand Slam champion was hampered by the wrist issue during his straight sets loss to local favourite Alex de Minaur at the United Cup this month, his first defeat in Australia for six years. "I had time from the last match against De Minaur in the United Cup to my first match here to recover," Djokovic told reporters ahead of his opener on Sunday against Croatian qualifier Dino Prizmic.

"I've been training well. Practice sessions are pain-free so far. It's all looking good. Let's see how it goes." Djokovic won last year's title with a torn hamstring and the Serb, who missed the 2022 edition after being deported over his COVID vaccination stance, won the 2021 trophy while managing an abdominal injury.

"It's not as bad as some of the other injuries I had here," Djokovic said. "I can't predict whether it's going to come back. Once I start playing more matches, the stress levels go higher. I don't know. We have to find out."

Djokovic earlier joked during his press conference that he was his own biggest threat at the tournament. "Myself always first and then of course all the other best players in the world," he added. "Any player is here with, I'm sure, an intention to achieve the dream of winning a Slam.

"Some players are obviously expected to go further than some others. It's 128 draw, a Grand Slam. We know what they represent for our sport. It's where every player wants to play their best tennis. It's exciting to be a part of another slam."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

