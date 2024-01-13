Left Menu

Will Young replaces Josh Clarkson in NZ squad for 3rd T20I against Pakistan

The third T20I of the series will take place on January 17.

ANI | Updated: 13-01-2024 13:04 IST | Created: 13-01-2024 13:04 IST
Will Young. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • New Zealand

Josh Clarkson was omitted from the New Zealand squad for the third T20I against Pakistan due to a shoulder injury. The batter, uncapped at T20I level, was originally supposed to replace New Zealand captain Kane Williamson for the third T20I. The third T20I of the series will take place on January 17.

Williamson will miss the third T20I of the series to manage the knee issue that has affected him for most of the last 12 months, before returning for the final two games. Now in Clarkson's stead, Will Young has been added to the Black Caps' squad. Young is a regular in the New Zealand ODI setup, and featured in last year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. He has played 14 T20Is, with 260 runs at an average of 20. Mitchell Santner is expected to skipper New Zealand in Williamson's absence in the third T20I, though he missed the first T20I due to COVID-19.

The Kiwis marched to a vehement 46-run win in the opening game of the series in Auckland. Tim Southee created history in the game by becoming the first player to reach 150 T20I wickets. Daryl Mitchell (61 in 27 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes), skipper Kane Williamson (57 in 42 balls, with nine fours) and Finn Allen (34 in 15 balls, with three fours and three sixes) were notable contributors taking Kiwis to 226/8 in 20 overs. In the chase of 227, Pakistan did get a fine start from openers Saim Ayub (27 in eight balls, two fours and three sixes) and Mohammed Rizwan (25 in 14 balls, with two fours and two sixes), but Babar Azam (57 in 35 balls, with six fours and two sixes) did not get any support and Pakistan was bundled out for 180 in 18 overs.

Squad: Kane Williamson (c) (matches 1, 2, 4 and 5), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Will Young (match 3 only), Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson (matches 3, 4 and 5), Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears (matches 1 and 2), Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee Tour Itinerary

2nd T20I - January 14, Seddon Park, Hamilton 3rd T20I - January 17, University Oval, Dunedin

4th T20I - January 19, Hagley Oval, Christchurch 5th T20I - January 21, Hagley Oval, Christchurch. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

