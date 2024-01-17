Left Menu

Snooker-World Snooker Tour reviewing O'Sullivan and Carter spat

I don't care." O'Sullivan, who had a run-in with Carter in 2018 when the two players 'shoulder-barged' each other during a match at the World Championship, also accused his opponent of being a nightmare to play against.

Reuters | Updated: 17-01-2024 01:57 IST | Created: 17-01-2024 01:57 IST
Snooker-World Snooker Tour reviewing O'Sullivan and Carter spat

Ronnie O'Sullivan's verbal spat with fellow Englishman Ali Carter following his eighth Masters title at the weekend is being investigated by the World Snooker Tour.

O'Sullivan accused Carter of being "not a nice person" and in need of counselling after his opponent criticised the 48-year-old's behaviour during the final at London's Alexandra Palace. Carter accused the world number one of "snotting" -- clearing his nose -- "all over the floor". "He (Carter) has got issues. He's got to go and sort his life out," O'Sullivan, nicknamed "The Rocket", said in response to the claims.

"He's got to go and see a counsellor or something. He's got to deal with that because that isn't any good. "I don't talk to him. I haven't spoken to him for 20 years. I played with him when he was a kid, shared a lot of stuff with him. For him to come out and trash talk me like that, everybody knows what he's like, he's got issues. Why has he got issues with me? I'm not having it. I don't care."

O'Sullivan, who had a run-in with Carter in 2018 when the two players 'shoulder-barged' each other during a match at the World Championship, also accused his opponent of being a nightmare to play against. "He's a nightmare. To have to play snooker against someone like that is a nightmare. (He's) not a nice person, not a nice vibe that he leaves around the table," the seven-time world champion said.

Asked to comment on O'Sullivan and Carter's latest stand-off on Tuesday, a World Snooker Tour spokesman said the comments "were under review." Carter hit back at O'Sullivan later on Tuesday.

"It makes no difference to me what he says -- he says different things on different days," Carter, who lost 10-7, told ITV. "I don't think he even knows what is going to come out of his mouth at certain times. "I actually feel a bit sorry for him. I don't think he is that well. So we move forward and we go again this week."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India and Reliance Retail Team Up for 'Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bottle Lautana' PET Collection and Recycling Initiative

Coca-Cola India and Reliance Retail Team Up for 'Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bott...

 India
2
Jyoti CNC Automation shares debut with over 12 pc premium

Jyoti CNC Automation shares debut with over 12 pc premium

 India
3
MORNING BID EUROPE-Iowa goes for Trump, Davos rebuffs on rate cuts

MORNING BID EUROPE-Iowa goes for Trump, Davos rebuffs on rate cuts

 Global
4
FEATURE-Displaced Ecuador Indigenous group to return home after 8 decades

FEATURE-Displaced Ecuador Indigenous group to return home after 8 decades

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024