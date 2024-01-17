Left Menu

Tennis-Sinner swats aside De Jong to march into third round

Jannik Sinner continued his hot streak of form to race into the third round of the Australian Open for the third successive year with a 6-2 6-2 6-2 demolition of Dutch qualifier Jesper de Jong on Wednesday.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 17-01-2024 09:40 IST | Created: 17-01-2024 08:33 IST
Tennis-Sinner swats aside De Jong to march into third round
Jannik Sinner Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • Australia

Jannik Sinner continued his hot streak of form to race into the third round of the Australian Open for the third successive year with a 6-2 6-2 6-2 demolition of Dutch qualifier Jesper de Jong on Wednesday. The 22-year-old Italian fourth seed, favoured by some as a potential champion at Melbourne Park after a stellar finish to last season, completely dominated the world number 161 under the closed roof on Margaret Court Arena.

Sinner, who banged down seven aces and 26 winners, faced not a single break point over the entire contest while winning an impressive 45% of his return points. There were sympathetic cheers from the crowd when De Jong finally got on the scoreboard in the final set but Sinner was soon serving out to love to book a meeting with Daniel Elahi Galan or Sebastian Baez.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India and Reliance Retail Team Up for 'Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bottle Lautana' PET Collection and Recycling Initiative

Coca-Cola India and Reliance Retail Team Up for 'Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bott...

 India
2
Jyoti CNC Automation shares debut with over 12 pc premium

Jyoti CNC Automation shares debut with over 12 pc premium

 India
3
MORNING BID EUROPE-Iowa goes for Trump, Davos rebuffs on rate cuts

MORNING BID EUROPE-Iowa goes for Trump, Davos rebuffs on rate cuts

 Global
4
FEATURE-Displaced Ecuador Indigenous group to return home after 8 decades

FEATURE-Displaced Ecuador Indigenous group to return home after 8 decades

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024