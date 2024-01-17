Left Menu

Cummins, Hazlewood shine to restrict West Indies at 64/3 (Day 1, Lunch)

Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood help Australia to dominate over West Indies at lunch break on day one of the first Test match in Adelaide.

ANI | Updated: 17-01-2024 10:09 IST | Created: 17-01-2024 10:09 IST
Cummins, Hazlewood shine to restrict West Indies at 64/3 (Day 1, Lunch)
Australia vs West Indies. (Picture: ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
West Indies stand at 64/3 with Kirk McKenzie (26*) and Kavem Hodge (1*) on the crease at the lunch break.

After winning the toss, Australia decided to field first. However, Cummins' decision did not go wrong and helped them to sit in the driving seat from the initial stage of the long-format match. Kraigg Brathwaite (13 runs from 45 balls) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (6 runs from 25 balls) opened for the Caribbeans but failed to make a solid start to the game.

The Aussie skipper made the first breakthrough of the game after he dismissed Chanderpaul in the 10th over. The second wicket of the game also came when Cummins bowled out Brathwaite in the 14th over. On the other hand, Hazlewood picked up his first wicket after he removed Alick Athanaze (13 runs from 31 balls) in the 24th over. As of now, the Caribbeans found it hard to score runs. They will look upon McKenzie and Hodge to make a substantial partnership, taking the visitors to a better position and putting some pressure on the hosts.

Coming to the Aussie bowling attack, Cummins and Mitchell Starc gave away 24 runs each in their respective overs. Meanwhile, Hazlewood gave away 9 runs. Brief score: West Indies 64/3 (Kirk McKenzie 26*; Pat Cummins 2/17) vs Australia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

