Left Menu

Soccer-Wolves fan plucked from crowd to take on fourth official duties in FA Cup match

A Wolverhampton Wanderers fan struggled to contain his joy when his team scored a late winner in Tuesday's FA Cup tie against Brentford after he had stepped forward from the crowd to take over fourth official duties when an assistant referee fell ill.

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 11:17 IST
Soccer-Wolves fan plucked from crowd to take on fourth official duties in FA Cup match

A Wolverhampton Wanderers fan struggled to contain his joy when his team scored a late winner in Tuesday's FA Cup tie against Brentford after he had stepped forward from the crowd to take over fourth official duties when an assistant referee fell ill. Ross Bennett, a referee at youth level, said he had volunteered to help when the assistant could not continue in extra time.

"I had the referee asking if I'd do the fourth officiating, and I was like: 'If you give me a quick crash course, I will'," Bennett told the Wolves Express podcast. "So for the next 30 minutes of my life, I was officiating a FA Cup replay match; it was quite surreal, really, crazy."

Bennett said he was "screaming" inside when Wolves scored from the penalty spot in extra time to win the match 3-2, setting up a fourth round encounter with West Bromwich Albion. "The killer was not being able to celebrate the third goal because I'll be going to the West Brom game and I couldn't celebrate the goal that took us there because I didn't know if I was allowed to or if I had to stay neutral," he added.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

 Global
2
HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

 Switzerland
3
Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in uncharted territory

Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in un...

 Switzerland
4
INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024