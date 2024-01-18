HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day five

Highlights of the fifth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Thursday, all times local (GMT +11): 0041 HURKACZ BATTLES BACK TO BEAT MENSIK

Polish ninth seed Hubert Hurkacz dropped two sets but battled through to beat Czech qualifier Jakub Mensik 6-7(9) 6-1 5-7 6-1 6-3. 0024 OSTAPENKO OVERCOMES TOMLJANOVIC

Latvian Jelena Ostapenko overcame Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic 6-0 3-6 6-4. The 11th seed took less than 20 minutes to win the opening set but was then made to battle by world number 271 Tomljanovic.

Sinner swats aside De Jong and dreams of Baywatch bod 2308 AUGER-ALIASSIME DEFEATS GRENIER

Canadian 27th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime overcame France's Hugo Grenier 6-1 3-6 6-1 6-2. 2252 RYBAKINA SHOCKED IN BLINKOVA BATTLE

Number three seed and last year's finalist Elena Rybakina was knocked out by Russian Anna Blinkova 6-4 4-6 7-6(20). A dramatic decider saw both players break three times before Blinkova came out on top in a tiebreak lasting over 30 minutes.

2240 RUNE KNOCKED OUT BY CAZAUX Danish eighth seed Holger Rune suffered a 7-6(4) 6-4 4-6 6-3 second round defeat to France's Arthur Cazaux, ranked 122.

2220 DIMITROV THROUGH AGAINST KOKKINAKIS Bulgarian 13th seed Grigor Dimitrov dropped a set but overcame Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-3 6-2 4-6 6-4.

2147 RADUCANU'S RETURN ENDED BY WANG Emma Raducanu lost 6-4 4-6 6-4 to China's Yafan Wang, who will face 12th seed Zheng Qinwen in the third round.

Britain's Raducanu was returning to Grand Slam action in Australia after injury kept her out for almost eight months. 2136 HUMBERT OVERCOMES ZHANG

French 21st seed Ugo Humbert reached the third round with a 6-2 5-7 6-1 7-6(3) win over Zhizhen Zhang of China. 2058 NAVARRO SEES OFF COCCIARETTO

American 27th seed Emma Navarro recovered from a set down to beat 22-year-old Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto 4-6 6-3 6-3. 1950 SVITOLINA THROUGH TO THIRD ROUND

Ukrainian 19th seed Elina Svitolina wrapped up a 6-1 6-3 win over Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova in just 65 minutes. 1918 ALCARAZ SURVIVES SONEGO SCARE

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz overcame a second-set wobble to beat Italy's Lorenzo Sonego 6-4 6-7(3) 6-3 7-6(3) in a thrilling second-round clash. 1835 ZHENG DEFEATS BOULTER, STEPHENS PREVAILS

Zheng Qinwen took out British number one Katie Boulter, winning 6-3 6-3. Sloane Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion, overcame 14th seed Daria Kasatkina 4-6 6-3 6-3 to reach the third round of the tournament for the first time since 2019.

1824 PAUL MARCHES ON American 14th seed Tommy Paul defeated Briton Jack Draper 6-2 3-6 6-3 7-5 to book a place in the third round. Paul, who reached the semis last year, had lost to the 22-year-old Draper in the Adelaide quarter-finals last week.

1735 BUREL SENDS PEGULA PACKING Unseeded Frenchwoman Clara Burel beat American fifth seed Jessica Pegula 6-4 6-2 in an hour and 10 minutes.

1639 NORRIE SEALS COMEBACK WIN British number one Cameron Norrie fought back from two sets down to beat Italian qualifier Giulio Zeppieri 3-6 6-7(4) 6-2 6-4 6-4 and move into the third round. The 19th seed next faces Casper Ruud.

1605 ZVEREV, RUUD COME THROUGH TOUGH FIVE-SETTERS Sixth seed Alexander Zverev and 11th seed Ruud were both made to work for their spots in the third round on Thursday.

German Zverev won a gruelling contest against qualifier Lukas Klein of Slovakia, claiming a 7-5 3-6 4-6 7-6(5) 7-6(7) win over four hours and 30 minutes. Norway's Ruud also struggled in a see-saw match against local hope Max Purcell, ultimately winning 6-3 6-7(5) 6-3 3-6 7-6(7).

1600 COLLINS TO RETIRE THIS YEAR American Danielle Collins said she would call time on her career sometime in 2024, telling reporters: "This is going to be my last season, actually, competing.

"I don't really know exactly when, but this will be my last season and I'm really looking forward to that. I feel like I've had a pretty good career ..." 1554 SWIATEK BEGAN PLANNING TRIP HOME IN TOUGH WIN

World number one Iga Swiatek joked that she had already begun thinking of her trip back home from Australia during a tough second-round match against Collins in which she was just two games away from a defeat. "Honestly, I was at the airport already," Swiatek said after her win.

1529 SWIATEK RALLIES TO BEAT COLLINS World number one Swiatek fought back from a 4-1 deficit in the deciding set of her second-round match against American Collins to win 6-4 3-6 6-4.

Collins, who knocked out the four-times Grand Slam champion in the Melbourne semi-finals two years ago, had an error-strewn third set, making 13 unforced errors. 1518 PLAY TO RESUME ON ALL COURTS

Play is set to resume on all courts after a short rain delay. 1425 NO PLAY ON OUTER COURTS BEFORE 1515

Organisers said there will be no play on the outside courts before 3:15 p.m. due to rain. 1353 PLAY CALLED OFF ON OUTSIDE COURTS

Play has been called off again on all outside courts due to rain. Second-round matches continue on the main showcourts, where the roofs remain closed. 1305 PLAY TO RESUME ON ALL COURTS

Play is set to resume on all courts after a short rain delay. 1250 PLAY CALLED OFF ON OUTSIDE COURTS

Play has been called off on all outside courts due to rain, while the roof has been closed on the main showcourts. 1115 - PLAY UNDERWAY ON COOL DAY AT MELBOURNE PARK

Play got underway as scheduled on the outer courts at Melbourne Park, where there were blustery conditions with the temperature a cool 19 degrees Celsius (66 degrees Fahrenheit).

