Left Menu

"It takes time to form an opening pair": Ramiz Raja slams disbanding Babar-Rizwan duo

In the ongoing T20I series against Kiwis, Pakistan are trailing 3-0, with two games to go. In the series, Pakistan has been opening with new openers, Saim Ayub and Mohammed Rizwan, who have underperformed as a pair in this series so far.

ANI | Updated: 18-01-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 20:22 IST
"It takes time to form an opening pair": Ramiz Raja slams disbanding Babar-Rizwan duo
Mohammed Rizwan and Babar Azam. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Slamming the move of breaking the worldwide famous opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan following the team's loss in the T20I series against New Zealand, Former Pakistan cricketer and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja asked the selectors what benefit they gained out of it. In the ongoing T20I series against Kiwis, Pakistan are trailing 3-0, with two games to go. In the series, Pakistan has been opening with new openers, Saim Ayub and Mohammed Rizwan, who have underperformed as a pair in this series so far.

On his Youtube Channel, Raja voiced out, "So much pressure was created to break the opening pair of Babar and Rizwan. After breaking the opening partnership, which was evaluated based on the strike rate. When you bring in new players, they may perform well in leagues, but international cricket is a different beast where there is pressure, and the focus of the entire world is on you. You broke the opening pair that was famous worldwide." "Either you have a workshop of trained openers behind you who are gradually being introduced, when you have no other options. It takes time to form an opening pair. It is not an easy task. So, if you have a pair, and they consistently kept you in the field during matches, what benefit did you get after breaking it?," he added.

He also said that he backs every skipper, including the current T20I skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi. "The accusation made against me was that I backed Babar Azam. I support every captain because their role is to lead not just on the field during the game, but also extends to off the field as well," stated Raja.

Rizwan and Babar have the highest runs as a pair in T20I history, scoring 2,779 runs at an average of 48.75, with nine centuries and 11 fifty-run stands. The fourth T20I between both the sides will take place on Friday at Christchurch. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

 Global
2
Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inherited blood disorder; Minority children in US get poorer healthcare, analysis finds and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inher...

 Global
4
Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024