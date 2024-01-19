Soccer-Nigeria upset hosts at Cup of Nations
Captain William Troost-Ekong struck home the 55th minute spot kick after a VAR review showed that young Ivorian defender Ousmane Diomande had impeded Victor Osimhen. The result means Nigeria move above the Ivorians in the standings on four points along with Equatorial Guinea, who beat Guinea Bissau 4-2 earlier. The hosts have three. The clash of the west African heavyweights was a largely languid affair, dominated by physical battles and with few clear-cut chances created.
