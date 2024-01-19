Left Menu

Soccer-Egypt showed true character against Ghana despite falling behind, says Vitoria

"The players, who have an excellent relationship with each other, had a halftime talk and then they showed their true face in the second half despite conceding," Vitoria told beIN Sports after the game. Eintracht Frankfurt winger Marmoush restored parity on 69 minutes after making the most of a poor back pass from Inaki Williams but Egypt's celebrations were short-lived, with Kudus striking again two minutes later.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2024 04:45 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 04:45 IST
Soccer-Egypt showed true character against Ghana despite falling behind, says Vitoria

Egypt showed their true face in the second half of an exciting 2-2 draw Nations Cup draw with Ghana on Thursday despite going behind twice, coach Rui Vitoria said. With Mohammed Kudus firing Ghana ahead with a brilliant opener and Egypt losing Mohamed Salah to injury on the stroke of halftime, the omens looked bad for the disjointed Pharaohs.

However, they came out with all guns blazing in the second half, led by lively winger Omar Marmoush, to share honours with Ghana and keep alive their hopes of advancing to the last 16. "The players, who have an excellent relationship with each other, had a halftime talk and then they showed their true face in the second half despite conceding," Vitoria told beIN Sports after the game.

Eintracht Frankfurt winger Marmoush restored parity on 69 minutes after making the most of a poor back pass from Inaki Williams but Egypt's celebrations were short-lived, with Kudus striking again two minutes later. However, Mostafa Mohamed ensured Egypt shared the spoils with his second goal in as many games, a trademark poacher's effort that leaves Ghana in precarious situation in the group.

Seven-time record winners Egypt, who also drew 2-2 with Mozambique in their opening Group B game, have two points from two games and face leaders Cape Verde (three points from one match) on Monday. Ghana lie at the bottom with a solitary point. "The match (against Ghana) was exhausting; we need to have some rest. We have three days to prepare for the next game," Portuguese boss Vitoria added.

"There are no easy games; we saw how Cape Verde beat Ghana. We have to focus on the next game."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

 Global
2
Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inherited blood disorder; Minority children in US get poorer healthcare, analysis finds and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inher...

 Global
4
Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024