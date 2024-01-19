Left Menu

Soccer-Atletico earn gutsy 4-2 win against Real to book cup quarter-final berth

A week after the rivals clashed in a 5-3 Real win in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals in Saudi Arabia, they met again in a peppery affair at a packed Metropolitano that was also decided with two extra-time goals, but now in Atletico's favour. Atletico winger Samuel Lino opened the scoring for the hosts from a counter-attack in the 39th minute, tapping in from point-blank range after centre back Antonio Rudiger miskicked a clearance backwards to gift him the ball.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2024 05:19 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 05:19 IST
Atletico winger Samuel Lino opened the scoring for the hosts from a counter-attack in the 39th minute, tapping in from point-blank range after centre back Antonio Rudiger miskicked a clearance backwards to gift him the ball. But goalkeeper Jan Oblak returned the favour when he made a mistake trying to punch a Luka Modric free kick away and sent the ball into his own net right before the break.

Another error ended in a goal when in the 57th minute midfielder Eduardo Camavinga sent a poor pass back to his own area which confounded goalkeeper Andriy Lunin and Rudiger, the ball falling to Alvaro Morata who tapped it into an empty net. In the 82nd minute, Morata missed a sitter from close range which led to a Real counter-attack. Jude Bellingham crossed to Joselu who headed the equaliser to take the match to extra time.

Griezmann worked his magic in the 100th minute to steal the ball from Vinicius Jr on the halfway line and burst up the right channel and into the box to score. Riquelme secured the win in the 119th minute with a tidy finish. "Lately, our games against Real have been very beautiful for the spectator. With a very high tempo, decided in extra time. Today it was our turn to win it. I'm happy for our fans and for Antoine Griezmann who scored a great goal," captain Koke told Movistar Plus.

Atletico will join Barcelona, Girona, Real Socieda, Celta Vigo, Mallorca, Athletic Bilbao and Sevilla in the quarter-final draw.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

