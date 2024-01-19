HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day six

Highlights of the sixth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Friday, all times local (GMT +11): 0039 KREJCIKOVA WEATHERS STORM

Ninth seed Barbora Krejcikova recovered from losing the opening set to win 4-6 7-5 6-3 against qualifier Storm Hunter, who was the last Australian left in the women's draw. The Czech 28-year-old will now face 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva, the Russian teenager who shocked sixth seed Ons Jabeur in the second round.

READ MORE Rust-free Swiatek grateful for demanding start at Australian Open

Djokovic back in cruise control, Sabalenka, Sinner charge into second week in Melbourne Australian Open order of play on Saturday

Djokovic finds his groove to down Etcheverry in Melbourne De Minaur aiming to smash through barrier after reaching last 16

Confident Timofeeva relishing Kostyuk test at Australian Open Kostyuk, Tsurenko vow to keep spotlight on war in Ukraine

Returning Anisimova takes pride in reaching fourth round Andreeva says plans to frame Murray's praise after Melbourne fightback

Tsitsipas hopes emotions of 2023 will boost Australian Open title bid No handshakes as Sabalenka downs Ukraine's Tsurenko in third round

Winner Sinner storms past Baez into fourth round 2345 RUBLEV EASES PAST KORDA

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev took just under two hours to beat American 29th seed Sebastian Korda 6-2 7-6(6) 6-4. The Russian will now face Australian 10th seed Alex de Minaur in the fourth round.

2253 MANNARINO MOVES ON TO FACE DJOKOVIC French 20th seed Adrian Mannarino defeated American 16th seed Ben Shelton 7-6(4) 1-6 6-7(2) 6-3 6-4 and will now take on world number one and defending champion Novak Djokovic in the fourth round.

Mannarino, 35, has only reached the fourth round once before in Australia, when he lost to eventual champion Rafael Nadal in 2022. 2145 DJOKOVIC DOWNS ETCHEVERRY

Defending champion Novak Djokovic defeated 30th-seeded Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3 6-3 7-6(2). It is the first time in this year's tournament that the Serbian has not dropped a set, but the world number one did need a tiebreak in the third set having failed to break the Argentine's serve.

2123 TIMOFEEVA MARCHES ON Russian qualifier Maria Timofeeva reached the fourth round after a 7-6(7) 6-3 win over 10th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia from Brazil.

Timofeeva, ranked 170 in the world, defeated former champion Caroline Wozniacki in the previous round and the 20-year-old will face Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in the fourth round. 2122 DE MINAUR THROUGH TO FOURTH ROUND

Australian Alex de Minaur defeated Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli 6-3 6-3 6-1 The number 10 seed is the only Australian left in the men's tournament.

1815 ANDREEVA DELIGHTED WITH MURRAY PRAISE Russian 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva said she would print out and frame a social media post from three-times Grand Slam champion Andy Murray about her mental strength, telling reporters: "I will bring it everywhere with me."

"I will maybe put it on the wall so I can see it every day (smiling). Honestly I didn't expect him to do anything about this match, so..." 1635 TEENAGER ANDREEVA THROUGH AFTER SENSATIONAL COMEBACK

Andreeva recovered from a 5-1 deficit in the third set and saved a match point to seal a 1-6 6-1 7-6(5) win over France's Diane Parry and enter the fourth round of the Australian Open on her senior debut in the tournament. 1540 FRITZ SEALS COMEBACK WIN OVER MAROSZAN

American 12th seed Taylor Fritz came from a set down to beat Hungary's Fabian Marozsan 3-6 6-4 6-2 6-2 and reach the fourth round, where he will face two-time Grand Slam finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas. 1530 TSITSIPAS, GAUFF THROUGH IN STRAIGHT SETS

Greek seventh seed Tsitsipas eased through the first two sets before fighting back from a 2-0 deficit in the third to clinch a 6-3 6-0 6-4 win over Frenchman Luca Van Assche. U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff brushed aside compatriot Alycia Parks 6-0 6-2 to advance to the fourth round.

1437 KHACHANOV ELIMINATES MACHAC Russian 15th seed Karen Khachanov knocked out Czech Tomas Machac to book a ticket to the fourth round, winning 6-4 7-6(4) 4-6 7-6(5).

The 27-year-old Khachanov had reached the semi-final last year. 1405 SINNER STEAMROLLERS BAEZ

Italian fourth seed Jannik Sinner reached the fourth round after wrapping up an emphatic 6-0 6-1 6-3 victory over Argentine Sebastian Baez in an hour and 52 minutes. 1350 SABALENKA SETS SIGHTS ON SWIATEK

Aryna Sabalenka joked that she was trying to match world number one Iga Swiatek's ability to crush opponents by winning sets without conceding games after doling out a 'double bagel' in her victory over Lesia Tsurenko. "Last year Iga won so many sets 6-0 and this is one of the goals, try to get closer to her," Sabalenka said. "I'm just super happy with the level I'm playing so far and hopefully I can keep going like that, or even better."

1305 SABALENKA 'DOUBLE BAGELS' TSURENKO Defending champion Sabalenka continued her quest for her second straight title at Melbourne Park with a dominant 6-0 6-0 victory over Ukraine's Tsurenko in just 52 minutes.

Sabalenka, who played a nearly flawless match and fired off 16 winners to overpower 28th-seeded Tsurenko, has dropped just six games in three matches so far. 1245 ANISIMOVA KNOCKS OUT BADOSA

American Amanda Anisimova made it through to the fourth round of the Australian Open for a third time with a 7-5 6-4 win over former world number two Paula Badosa of Spain. 1111 - PLAY UNDERWAY ON ANOTHER COOL DAY AT MELBOURNE PARK

Play got underway as scheduled on the outer courts at Melbourne Park, where there were blustery conditions with the temperature a cool 18 degrees Celsius (64 degrees Fahrenheit).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)