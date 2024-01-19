Left Menu

Soccer-Former Juventus chairman Agnelli loses bid to overturn ban

An Italian sport court said on Friday it had rejected former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli's request to overturn a soccer ban linked to a case over alleged irregularities in the Serie A club's payments to players.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 19-01-2024 23:56 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 23:46 IST
Soccer-Former Juventus chairman Agnelli loses bid to overturn ban
  • Country:
  • Italy

An Italian sport court said on Friday it had rejected former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli's request to overturn a soccer ban linked to a case over alleged irregularities in the Serie A club's payments to players. In July, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) imposed a 16-month ban from the game, which was reduced to 10 months in September.

Agnelli was Juventus chairman for more than a decade but announced his resignation in November 2022 following a financial scandal that hit Italy's most successful soccer team. As part of the same case, Juventus agreed in May to pay a fine of 718,000 euros ($781,543) and to not challenge a 10-point penalty for the past Serie A season in a settlement reached with Italy's soccer authorities.

($1 = 0.9187 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India
4
ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for India’s Construction Sector

ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024