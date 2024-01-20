Left Menu

Soccer-Iran through to Asian Cup last 16 with narrow win over Hong Kong

Iran booked their place in the Asian Cup last 16 when they beat Hong Kong 1-0 in a Group C game on Friday at the Khalifa International Stadium where Mehdi Ghayedi scored the winner. Iran play UAE on Tuesday in their final group game which will effectively decide who tops the table and gets a more favourable draw in the knockout stage.

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 20-01-2024 01:12 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 01:08 IST
Soccer-Iran through to Asian Cup last 16 with narrow win over Hong Kong
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Iran booked their place in the Asian Cup last 16 when they beat Hong Kong 1-0 in a Group C game on Friday at the Khalifa International Stadium where Mehdi Ghayedi scored the winner. The result moved Iran to six points at the top of the group where they will be guaranteed a top-two finish. They sit two points above the United Arab Emirates while Palestine are third with one point.

Iran broke the deadlock in the 24th minute when Milad Mohammadi released Ghayedi into the box where the 25-year-old took his shot from a tight angle and beat the keeper as he guided the ball into the far bottom corner. Iran dominated possession and had several opportunities to extend their lead but failed to convert their chances as Hong Kong frustrated their more illustrious opponents, much to the disappointment of Iranian coach Amir Ghalenoei.

Hong Kong, who made their return to the Asian Cup after 56 years and are 129 spots below Iran in the rankings, remain winless and are bottom with no points after losing to UAE in their group opener. Iran play UAE on Tuesday in their final group game which will effectively decide who tops the table and gets a more favourable draw in the knockout stage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India
4
ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for India’s Construction Sector

ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024