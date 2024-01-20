"I have been practicing it a lot": Rohit Sharma on hitting reverse-sweeps against Afghanistan in 3rd T20I

India skipper Rohit Sharma said that he tried the switch-hit against the Afghanistan bowlers as the bowl was spinning and gripping during the third and final T20I of the three-match series. The India batter asserted that he is practising the reverse sweep a lot during the net sessions. He said that this shot helps to put the opposition bowler under pressure as the bowl spins a lot and it can't be hit straight.

"I have been practising it a lot in the nets. You have to play some shots in order to put the bowlers under pressure. When the ball is spinning and you can't hit straight, you have to try something new. I have been practising reverse sweeps and sweeps for the past two years," Rohit was quoted as saying to Jio Cinema. The Mumbai-born cricketer further stated that he has tried to play switch hits once or twice in the Tests as well. He said that the ball was spinning and gripping which is why he tried the reverse sweep shots instead of stepping out and hitting hard in front of wickets.

"You would have seen me play them once or twice in Test matches. You have the options and it's up to you how you are using those options. The ball was spinning and gripping today so, I thought I'd play with the spin rather than step out and hit hard in front of the wicket," the 36-year-old added. Rohit featured in a T20I game after spending more than a year away from the format in the recently concluded series against Afghanistan. With two ducks to his name in the first two games, Rohit went on to score a record-breaking 121* off 69 deliveries. Afghanistan managed to draw the game and force the clash to super over. The first super over ended on level terms, but in the second super over Rohit's fireworks and Bishnoi's composure saw the hosts clinch the series by 3-0. (ANI)

