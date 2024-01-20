Akshit's raiding brilliance, Surjeet's high 5 power Bengaluru Bulls to 16-point win over Telugu Titans

Bengaluru Bulls staged a comeback to hand Telugu Titans a 42-26 defeat on the opening day of their home leg in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Friday. Left raider Akshit, who came off the bench, was Bengaluru Bulls' star player with 9 points, while Surjeet Singh excelled with 6 tackle points. Telugu Titans got off to a good start and took the early lead, but the Bengaluru Bulls clawed their way back into the game to make it 5-5.

However, the home side seized control of the game through 2 huge super tackles and skipper Pawan Sehrawat followed it up with a couple of points to make it 10-6. Backed by a capacity home crowd, Telugu Titans led by 3 points at the break. It was a game of 2 halves as Bengaluru Bulls took over in the second half. A multi-point raid from Vikash Kandola led to the 1st all out at 14-12. Akshit was the pick of the Bengaluru Bulls' raiders as he grabbed point after point, leading his side to a 22-16 lead.

The home side was reduced to 1 man and it was a matter of time before all out was inflicted and Bengaluru Bulls led 26-19. With 8 minutes to go, it looked like the Bengaluru Bulls would seal the win. And they did, in some style. It took them just 5 more minutes to inflict a 3rd all out and Akshit, once again, played a key role in that. It was only fitting that he wrapped up the game with an incredible 4-point raid that got the Bengaluru Bulls back to winning ways. (ANI)

