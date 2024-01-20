Left Menu

Cricket-Australia keep faith in 'problem-solver' Smith as opener

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 20-01-2024 09:41 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 09:41 IST
Cricket-Australia keep faith in 'problem-solver' Smith as opener
  • Country:
  • Australia

Steve Smith's first outing as a test opener may not have gone to plan but Australia coach Andrew McDonald said he had the full support of the team and that it would take time for him to build a relationship with Usman Khawaja at the top of the order. Smith, who moved up from number four following David Warner's retirement, made 12 and 11 not out in the series opener against West Indies, which Australia won inside seven sessions.

Warner and Khawaja had played junior cricket together and shared a great chemistry at the top of the order, and McDonald said Australia would let the new opening partnership develop the same kind of rapport. "I suppose it's more just the connection of Usman and Smudge (Smith) over time," McDonald said.

"We've seen Davey and Usman's connection and then the partnerships that they've been able to produce. "They're world-class performers at the top of the order and we think Steve Smith is one of the best problem-solvers in the game.

"We've said that leading into this and it makes sense for us that he's at the top." West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph, who made his test debut in Adelaide, dismissed Smith with his first ball in international cricket and claimed 5-94 in the first innings.

Another debutant, Justin Greaves, claimed 2-36 but McDonald was confident Australian batters would do better in the day-night second test in Brisbane, beginning on Thursday, having gained some familiarity with the new West Indies attack. "Sight unseen is always difficult for batters, when you haven't seen someone and gotten used to their rhythm and the cues they present," McDonald said.

"Sometimes you do get drawn into shots that potentially you don't play. "We feel as though now that there's less unknowns going into the second test match, we've had a good look at them, a lot of those little decision-making errors that may have crept in I think will iron themselves out."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Mother and son survive Zambia's deadly cholera outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
4
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024