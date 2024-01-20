Left Menu

Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Chennaiyin take on Mumbai City in do-or-die match

With both teams occupying the first two spots in the group table and just two points separating them, the Sunday blockbuster will be a virtual knock-out and a victory will see Chennaiyin qualify for the semi-finals.

Chennaiyin FC players in practice session (Photo: Chennaiyin FC Media). Image Credit: ANI
Chennaiyin FC will be keen to replicate their impressive winning performance from the last game against Gokulam Kerala FC when they lock horns with Mumbai City FC in their final Group 'C' match of the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Sunday. With both teams occupying the first two spots in the group table and just two points separating them, the Sunday blockbuster will be a virtual knock-out and a victory will see Chennaiyin qualify for the semi-finals.

The Marina Machans are coming into the match after a comfortable 2-0 win against Gokulam Kerala. The two goals scored in the victory also exhibited great coordination between Chennaiyin's midfield and attack. Head coach Owen Coyle termed Mumbai City as a tough opponent but said his men are positive about the game and are looking forward to securing the semifinal spot.

"The big thing now is focusing and getting ready for the Mumbai game. Looking to win a game against a very good side and taking ourselves into the semi-finals. They [Mumbai City] have very good players. But, we know that if we are at our best then we can win the game. And that is what we want to do," Coyle said ahead of the match as quoted by Chennaiyin FC. "We want to make sure that we are really positive and it suits us. So, (they are) tough opponents but we are looking forward to it," Coyle commented ahead of the crucial match.

Chennaiyin have won seven times in 22 matches played against Mumbai City so far with three games ending in draws. The final will be played on January 28 as the winners of the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 will secure themselves a spot in the 2024-25 AFC Champions League 2 Group stages. (ANI)

