ITF Women’s Open: Rutuja crashes out in semis, Darja in line for golden double

Rutuja Bhosale of India went down tamely to sixth seed Carole Monnet of France in the semi-finals of the ongoing ITF Women's Open.

The 27-year-old, who was the lone Indian remaining in the tournament, lost 2-6, 0-6 to the Frenchwoman in just 63 minutes at the here on Saturday.

Carole had the upper hand right from the start, breaking Rutuja's serve in the second game to go 2-0 up. The Indian broke back in the third game, post which both the opponents broke each other's serve.

However, the inconsistent Rutuja lost her serves in the sixth and eighth games, handing the set to the visitor.

In the subsequent set, the 22-year-old Carole hardly gave a chance to an error-prone Rutuja, blanking the Asian Games gold medallist with breaks in the second, fourth and sixth games, thus entering the title round.

Carole will now be up against top seed Darja Semenistaja of Latvia in the summit clash that will be played on Sunday.

The Latvian overcame the challenge of Japanese qualifier Naho Sato 6-4, 6-1 in the other semi-final.

Darja thus placed herself in line for a golden double after the 21-year-old combined with Camilla Rosatello of Italy to overcome the challenge of Yu-Yun Li of Taipei and Eri Shimizu of Japan 3-6, 6-2, 10-8 to conquer the women's doubles crown.

