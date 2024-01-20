Left Menu

Tennis-Swiatek at a loss to understand Australian Open exit

"Maybe I should have done that when I had break points in previous games, but I wanted to kind of be the solid version of myself." The Pole went out in the fourth round at last year's tournament, but Swiatek is feeling more positive this time around about the season to come.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 21:10 IST
Tennis-Swiatek at a loss to understand Australian Open exit

The Australian Open had its biggest shock to date when teenager Linda Noskova knocked world number one Iga Swiatek out of the competition in the third round on Saturday, and the Polish top seed was at a loss to explain how she felt. Swiatek began strongly, winning the opening set 6-3, but after losing the second by the same score, the decider saw Czech 19-year-old Noskova break serve twice to win 6-4.

When asked to articulate her feelings so people could understand how she felt, Swiatek hit back with a question of her own. "Why do you need to understand?" Swiatek asked.

"Sometimes I don't even understand, so I don't know if you will. I mean, I really wasn't expecting a lot. I just tried to do the best kind of work possible. "I felt today that, OK, I wasn't playing my best game, and I had many things that didn't work in previous rounds."

Swiatek needed a tiebreak to win the first set in her opening match with Sofia Kenin, and on Thursday came back from two breaks down in the deciding set to overcome Danielle Collins, but insisted she wasn't feeling the effects of those battles. "No, physically I felt, honestly, I didn't feel anything. So, pretty good," Swiatek said.

"Mentally as well, I felt like actually I came back in my match against Danielle, and I could kind of start over and not expect a lot, just try to play my game." In the end, Noskova won three consecutive games in the final set to make it 5-3 and take control, and Swiatek regretted not seizing her own chances earlier in the match.

"I think she just went all in without any pressure. She probably knew that she has nothing to lose, you know? "Maybe I should have done that when I had break points in previous games, but I wanted to kind of be the solid version of myself."

The Pole went out in the fourth round at last year's tournament, but Swiatek is feeling more positive this time around about the season to come. "Last year I felt much more off balance. I felt like the whole season may be tough just because of the start," Swiatek said.

"Last year I felt like I was just overwhelmed with beginning the year as world number one. It kind of took me off my balance. "This year I feel like I just want to get back to work. I know I'm going to have plenty of chances during the season to show my game."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
2
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
3
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global
4
National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024