India start U19 World Cup campaign with 84-run victory against Bangladesh

Riding on Adarsh Singh's 76, captain Uday Saharan's 64 and Saumy Pandey's four-wicket haul Team India started their ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup campaign with a comfortable 84-run victory against Bangladesh on Saturday. For India, the left-arm spin of Saumy Pandey yielded four wickets, while Musheer ended with two scalps to his name.

Chasing a target of 252, Bangladesh openers Ashiqur Rahman Shibli and Jishan Alam looked compact against India's new ball pair. Shibli and Alam put on a quick 38 for the first wicket even as Naman Tiwari was having trouble maintaining control. When Alam attempted to pierce a Raj Limbani delivery past the covers in the eighth over, Murugan Abhishek superbly caught him, giving the Boys in Blue their breakthrough. Following that, India vice skipper Saumy Pandey made a spectacular entrance in his U19 World Cup debut, taking two wickets in a row to severely disrupt Bangladesh's innings.

After trapping Ahrar Amin leg before wicket, Kulkarni too became a member of the list of wicket-takers. Bangladesh was saved from terrible circumstances by a heroic fifth-wicket stand between Mohammad Shihab James and Ariful Islam. In order to get the Young Tigers closer to their request, the two batted patiently. However, Ariful fell to Musheer Khan in the 35th over to give India the advantage. James slammed a crucial fifty before losing his wicket to Musheer Khan for 54. Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals and bundled out for 167, handing India an 84-run triumph in their first match of the tournament.

Earlier, half-centuries from skipper Uday Singh and Adarsh Singh and a five-wicket haul by pacer Maruf Mridha were the highlights as India were restricted to 251/7. Following a poor start, half-centuries from Uday and Adarsh pulled India back in the game, though Maruf bowled well and took wickets at regular intervals.

Put to bat first, India were off to a terrible start as the left-arm pace of Maruf Mridha removed all-rounders Arshin Kulkarni (7) and Musheer Khan (6) early. They both were caught behind by wicketkeeper-batter Ashiqur Rahman Shibli and India were reduced to 31/2 in 7.2 overs. At the end of the first powerplay in 10 overs, India were 45/2, with skipper Uday Saharan (10*) and Adarsh Singh (24*) unbeaten at the crease. India crossed the 50-run mark in 11.2 overs.

Adarsh and Uday stitched a useful partnership that helped India get back on track, displaying some fine shot-making. India touched the 100-run mark in 20 overs, with Adarsh (47*) and Uday (32*) unbeaten. With the help of a four, Adarsh reached his half-century in 67 balls and it included four boundaries.

The duo formed a 100-run partnership in 121 balls. Uday also reached his fifty in 67 balls with four boundaries and four sixes. Chowdhury Md Rizwan ended the 116-run partnership with Rohanat Doullah Borson plucking a catch by Adarsh to send the batter back for 76. India were 147/3 in 31.1 overs. Priyanshu Moliya was next up on the crease. Skipper Uday was the next one to go for 64 (94 balls, four boundaries). India were 169/4 in 39 overs. Men in Blue's run flow was choked by Bangladesh bowlers.

Moliya joined forces with Aravelly Avanish, the wicketkeeper-batter, bringing India's 200 runs in the 44th over. Maruf got his third wicket, dismissing Avanish for 23. India were 202/5 in 43.2 overs. Maruf continued to strike at key intervals, removing Moliya (23 in 42 balls) and Murugan Abhishek (4) to bring up his five-wicket haul. India were 245/7 in 48.3 overs. Maruf (5/43) was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh. Rizwan and Rabby also got a wicket each.

Brief score: India 251 (Adarsh Singh 76, Uday Saharan 64; Maruf Mridha 5-43) vs Bangladesh 167 (Mohammad Shihab James 54, Ariful Islam 41; Saumy Pandey 4-24). (ANI)

