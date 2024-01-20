Left Menu

Soccer-Mead on target as Arsenal notch 2-1 WSL win over Everton

Caitlin Foord had given the Gunners the lead in the ninth minute but Everton striker Katja Snoeijs levelled for the visitors 15 minutes later, setting the scene for Mead to head the winner just before the break. The win sees Arsenal move level on 25 points with league leaders and reigning champions Chelsea, with the Blues, who face Manchester United in Sunday's early kickoff, having played a game less than their London rivals.

