HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day eight

Highlights of the eighth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Sunday, all times local (GMT +11): 1848 SINNER CONTINUES HOT RUN TO SEND KHACHANOV PACKING

Italian fourth seed Jannik Sinner continued his red-hot form as he beat 2023 semi-finalist Karen Khachanov 6-4 7-5 6-3 to advance to his second Australian Open quarter-final. Sinner, 22, is yet to drop a set in the tournament.

1713 FRITZ ELIMINATES TSITSIPAS IN FOUR-SET BATTLE American Taylor Fritz knocked out 2023 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas with a 7-6(3) 5-7 6-3 6-3 victory. The 12th seed will face Novak Djokovic in his maiden Australian Open quarter-final.

READ MORE Djokovic into Australian Open quarter-finals as big names win easy

Fritz stuns Tsitsipas to reach last eight in Melbourne No 'triple bagel' but Djokovic thumps Mannarino to reach quarters

Clinical Sabalenka strides into Melbourne quarter-finals Gauff stays perfect to reach first Melbourne quarter-final

Swiatek shunted out of Australian Open, Alcaraz breaks new ground 'Demon' and 'Djoker' headline day eight at Melbourne Park

Australian Open order of play on Sunday Teenager Noskova stuns top seed Swiatek in Australian Open third round

Swiatek at a loss to understand Australian Open exit Awesome Alcaraz reaches second week at Melbourne for first time

Medvedev motors into fourth round at Melbourne Park French wildcard Cazaux continues to punch above his weight

Zheng gets Li surprise after making Melbourne fourth round Azarenka maintains perfect record against Ostapenko to reach fourth round

Only something 'miraculous' can stop Djokovic in Melbourne: Laver 1536 RUTHLESS DJOKOVIC KNOCKS OUT MANNARINO

Top seed Novak Djokovic delivered a master class to defeat Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 6-0 6-0 6-3, with the 36-year-old Serbian wrapping up the match in an hour and 44 minutes. "I really wanted to lose that game in the third set, because the tension was building up so much in the stadium," Djokovic said in his on-court interview.

"I just needed to get that one out of the way so I can refocus on what I needed to do to close out the match. I played great, from the first to the last point." 1516 KOSTYUK BREEZES PAST TIMOFEEVA

Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk stormed into her first Grand Slam quarter-final with a 6-2 6-1 win over Maria Timofeeva of Russia. "I didn't feel the pressure today. It's great to have this kind of match in a Grand Slam," Kostyuk said after beating Timofeeva. "I'm very happy to finally play as aggressive as I want."

1450 ANISIMOVA WILL RETURN TO THE TOP, SAYS SABALENKA Sabalenka had some kind words for the 22-year-old Anisimova, who had pulled out of the tour last May because of mental health concerns and burnout.

"She's a tough opponent. I'm super happy to see her back on tour. I'm pretty sure she'll be back on top soon," she said after the match. 1439 SABALENKA CRUSHES ANISIMOVA

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka continued her title defence with a 6-3 6-2 demolition of American Amanda Anisimova to reach the quarter-finals, overpowering the 2019 French Open semi-finalist in an hour and 10 minutes. Sabalenka is the highest seed left after world number one and four-time major winner Iga Swiatek was stunned by Czech teen Linda Noskova on Saturday.

1318 GAUFF CRUISES PAST FRECH U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff made light work of Pole Magdalena Frech to seal a 6-1 6-2 victory on Rod Laver Arena.

This is the first time the 19-year-old Gauff, the fourth seed, has made it past the fourth round at Melbourne Park. 1215 PLAY BEGINS AT MELBOURNE PARK

Coco Gauff and Magdalena Frech kicked off their fourth round clash at Rod Laver Arena. The temperature was hovering around 21 degrees Celsius (70 Fahrenheit) with a slight chance of rain later in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)