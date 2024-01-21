Cricket-Brook withdraws from England squad for tour of India
The ECB added that it would name a replacement for the right-hander in due course. "The Brook family respectfully requests privacy during this time," the ECB said in a statement. "In light of this, the ECB and the family kindly request the media and the public to respect their wish for privacy and refrain from intruding on their private space." The five-test series against India begins in Hyderabad on Thursday.
