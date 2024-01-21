Left Menu

ITF Women’s Open: Darja Seministaja tames Carole Monnet to emerge champion

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-01-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 20:14 IST
Darja Semenistaja of Latvia justified her top billing as she beat sixth seed Carole Monnet of France in the final of the ITF Women's Open here on Sunday.

The Latvian clinched the opening set 6-1 and led 3-0 in the next before the Frenchwoman withdrew due to a back injury.

It happened to be the 21-year-old's 15th ITF title overall, as she also won the doubles title on Saturday.

"I am feeling very happy to take two titles home. I think Bengaluru is lucky for me," said Darja, who also earned 50 WTA points each for her singles and doubles success.

After two quick breaks in the first and third game, the top seed raced to a 3-0 lead, before Carole broke her opponent's serve in the fourth game.

However, Darja did not allow her opponent to get too comfortable, taking advantage of her errors and prevailed in the following three games, taking the first set 6-1.

In the second set as well, Darja broke in the second game, leading 3-0, as Carole took a medical time-out to get her nagging backache checked.

While the Frenchwoman was 15-40 in the fourth game, she declared her retirement from the contest, handing the title to the Lativian.

