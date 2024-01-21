Soccer-DR Congo hold favourites Morocco to a draw at Cup of Nations
Morocco scored early but the pre-tournament favourites had to share the points in a 1-1 draw with the Democratic Republic of Congo in their Africa Cup of Nations Group F clash on Sunday. Achraf Hakimi scored in the sixth minute for Morocco, whose run to the semi-final of the World Cup in Qatar 14 months ago has made them the team to beat at the tournament in the Ivory Coast.
But the Congolese squandered a first half penalty before substitute Silas Katompa swept home a deserved 76th minute equaliser at the Laurent Pokou Stadium. The two other protagonists in the group – Tanzania and Zambia – were meeting later on Sunday at San Pedro.
