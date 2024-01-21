Sports News Roundup: Gauff stays perfect to reach first Melbourne quarter-final; Thunder end Wolves' winning streak at four games and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Andreeva says previous wins over Krejcikova only added to pressure

Mirra Andreeva saw her Australian Open run end in the fourth round on Sunday and the 16-year-old admitted that facing an opponent she had already beaten only added to the pressure. The Russian teenager made headlines with her win over sixth seed Ons Jabeur in the second round and her comeback against Diane Parry, after losing the first set 6-1 and going 5-1 down in the decider, set up the clash with Barbora Krejcikova.

Tennis-Cazaux and Noskova aim to resume giant-slaying runs in Melbourne

Frenchman Arthur Cazaux and Czech teenager Linda Noskova will look to continue their giant-killing exploits in the Australian open fourth round on Monday after announcing themselves on the big stage with two of the biggest upsets in Melbourne so far. The 21-year-old Cazaux, who toppled eighth seed Holger Rune — one of the rising stars of the men's tour — in the second round, could become the first wildcard to reach the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam since Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon in 2014.

Golf-McIlroy completes comeback to win Dubai Desert Classic for record fourth time

Rory McIlroy retained the Dubai Desert Classic title on Sunday with a final round of 70 to finish on 14-under-par overall, one stroke ahead of Poland's Adrian Meronk, for a record fourth win in the tournament. McIlroy won his first professional career title in the competition in 2009 and his two-under-par final round was enough to hold off a battling Meronk and overtake Ernie Els for the most wins at the event.

Nick Dunlap ties amateur record with 60 at American Express

Nick Dunlap tied the lowest round by an amateur in PGA Tour history on Saturday, shooting a 12-under 60 to carry a three-shot lead into the final round at The American Express in La Quinta, Calif. Dunlap, a 20-year-old sophomore at the University of Alabama, posted 10 birdies and an eagle -- on the par-5 sixth -- at La Quinta Country Club to finish at 27-under 189 through 54 holes.

Alpine skiing-American Shiffrin extends victory record with 95th career win

American Mikaela Shiffrin raced to a record-extending 95th career victory at the World Cup women's slalom on Sunday after building a big lead on the opening run in her first race this season without rival and Olympic slalom champion Petra Vlhova. Shiffrin's 150th World Cup podium moved her five shy of the record held by Ingemar Stenmark, while her 82nd World Cup slalom podium broke her tie with the Swede for most in a discipline.

49ers storm past Packers, reach third straight NFC title game

Christian McCaffrey rushed for two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with 1:07 left, and the San Francisco 49ers held on to beat the Green Bay Packers 24-21 in an NFC divisional round playoff matchup on Saturday night in Santa Clara, Calif. Brock Purdy completed 23 of 39 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown for the 49ers, who advanced to the NFC Championship Game for the third season in a row. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw picked off two passes, including one in the final minute to seal the win.

Tennis-Easy does it as Djokovic leads top seeds into Melbourne quarter-finals

Novak Djokovic flirted with a rare "triple bagel" and Aryna Sabalenka produced yet another powerful performance as the defending champions swept into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Sunday. American fourth seed Coco Gauff also rattled through her match in double quick time and while she was only on court for an hour, the U.S. Open champion showed she has all the weapons to win a second Grand Slam title.

Tennis-Gauff stays perfect to reach first Melbourne quarter-final

Fourth seed Coco Gauff was happy to avoid another Grand Slam "dogfight" as the American reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for the first time with a 6-1 6-2 win over Pole Magdalena Frech on Sunday. The U.S. Open champion, who has yet to drop a set at the Melbourne Park major this year, broke the unseeded Frech in the opening game at a chilly Rod Laver Arena and never let her settle into a rhythm.

Mixed Martial Arts-Du Plessis outpoints Strickland to take UFC middleweight title

Dricus du Plessis outpointed Sean Strickland to claim a split-decision win and the UFC middleweight title at UFC 297 at the Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, becoming South Africa's first world champion in the promotion. In the co-main event, Raquel Pennington came on strong over the final two rounds to secure a unanimous decision win over Mayra Bueno Silva to take the vacant women's bantamweight crown.

Thunder end Wolves' winning streak at four games

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points on 10-for-22 shooting, and the Oklahoma City Thunder outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 102-97 on Saturday night in Minneapolis. Jalen Williams finished with 20 points for Oklahoma City, which won for the sixth time in its past eight games. Chet Holmgren scored 15 points and Luguentz Dort had 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)