Soccer-Late equaliser hands Zambia draw to deny Tanzania rare win

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2024 00:54 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 00:51 IST
Patson Daka scored a late equaliser to salvage a 1-1 draw for 10-man Zambia and deny opponents Tanzania a first Group F win at the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday. Simon Msuva’s 11th minute strike handed Tanzania the lead at the Laurent Pokou Stadium and put them on course for their first win at the finals after they started their campaign with a 3-0 loss to Morocco, but Daka’s explosive header in the 88th minute ensured a share of the spoils.

Earlier at the same venue, the Democratic Republic of Congo held Morocco to a 1-1 draw. Sunday's results left Morocco top with four points, the Congolese and Zambians on two points and Tanzania bottom on one, after two games each.

Tanzania had failed to win on their previous finals appearances in 1980 and 2019 and were not given much chance at the tournament in the Ivory Coast, especially after coach Adel Amrouche was handed an eight-match suspension on Friday.

