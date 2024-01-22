Left Menu

Soccer-South Africa secure emphatic win over neighbours Namibia at Cup of Nations

Zwane’s double at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium came after Percy Tau converted a 14th-minute penalty, having fired one wide in their first match against Mali last week, while substitute Thapelo Maseko netted the fourth. The 34-year-old Zwane scored twice in the space of 15 minutes to take a first-half lead from which Namibia never recovered.

Reuters | Korhogo | Updated: 22-01-2024 03:37 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 03:37 IST
Soccer-South Africa secure emphatic win over neighbours Namibia at Cup of Nations
  • Country:
  • Cote d'Ivoire

South Africa veteran Themba Zwane scored twice as they comfortably overcame neighbours Namibia 4-0 in their Africa Cup of Nations Group E clash on Sunday to boost their chances of progressing to the last-16. Zwane's double at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium came after Percy Tau converted a 14th-minute penalty, having fired one wide in their first match against Mali last week, while substitute Thapelo Maseko netted the fourth.

The 34-year-old Zwane scored twice in the space of 15 minutes to take a first-half lead from which Namibia never recovered. South Africa, whose victory margin was the biggest of the tournament in the Ivory Coast, moved ahead of Namibia on goal difference in the standings, behind leaders Mali who have four points but two points ahead of top-seeded Tunisia, who have one.

Namibia had upset Tunisia in their opening game and might have gone ahead early against their neighbours had key striker Peter Shalulile taken two good early chances. He missed a sitter from right in front of goal in the eighth minute, facing his club mate Ronwen Williams in the South African goal. South Africa were then handed a penalty for a second successive game courtesy of a VAR check, which showed a handball from left back Riaan Hanamub as he tried to halt South Africa winger Thapelo Morena's progress up the flank.

Tau, who had a horror miss from the spot against Mali, made no mistake this time to put South Africa ahead. Zwane then finished off a smart pullback from Morena to make it 2-0 in the 25th minute and glided past the defence for the third goal in the 40th minute, outpacing the Namibia backs before slotting home.

The speed of Maseko was also key for the fourth goal in the 75th minute as he ran onto a ball played over the midfield, sprinting away to score. South Africa, beaten 2-0 by Mali in their opening game, conclude their group campaign against Tunisia, who will need a win to stand any chance of progressing, while Namibia go up against Mali. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India
4
India Inc lauds establishment of gender equity Alliance at WEF

India Inc lauds establishment of gender equity Alliance at WEF

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024