Tennis-Fastest serve at the Australian Open? Check out the juniors

Polish teenager Tomek Berkieta outshone the best tennis players in the world when he produced the fastest serve so far at this year's Australian Open with a 233 kph (145 mph) rocket in the Junior Championships on Monday. The 17-year-old third seed, already a Davis Cup player for his country, summoned up the monster serve during his second round 7-6(1) 3-6 6-2 win over Brazilian Enzo Kohlmann de Freitas in the Boys Championship.

A big serve can be a blunt weapon in the modern game and Kohlmann de Freitas managed to return the ball on 1573 Arena, winning the point two shots later when Berkieta failed to get a volley over the net. The fastest serve in the men's draw at Melbourne Park this year was the 231-kph effort off the racket of American Ben Shelton in his third round match.

Berkieta's compatriot Hubert Hurkacz registered the second fastest at 226 kph in his opening match and said on Monday he was well aware of the teenager's prowess. "We had a chance to practice back in Poland, he really nukes the ball, so hopefully he has a great week here," the ninth seed said after securing his place in the quarter-finals with a victory over Arthur Cazaux. "I just go for precision," Hurkacz added with a laugh. Australian Sam Groth, now a politician representing a seat just outside Melbourne, hit the fastest recorded serve at a professional tournament with a 263 kph missile at the Busan Open Challenger in 2012. He lost the match in straight sets.

