Virat Kohli withdraws from first two Tests against England due to personal reasons

"Virat Kohli has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to be withdrawn from the first two Tests of the upcoming Test series against England, citing personal reasons," BCCI said in an official statement.

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 15:19 IST
Virat Kohli (Photo: BCCI/ X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced that India's batting talisman Virat Kohli has withdrawn from the first two Tests against England due to personal reasons. "Virat Kohli has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to be withdrawn from the first two Tests of the upcoming Test series against England, citing personal reasons," BCCI said in an official statement.

BCCI said that they will announce Kohli's replacement soon. Kohli has spoken to India captain Rohit Sharma, team management and the selectors about "certain personal situations that demand his presence and undivided attention" while emphasizing that national duty has always been his top priority.

"Virat has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors and has emphasized that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention," the statement further read. "The BCCI respects his decision and the Board and team management has extended its support to the star batter and is confident in the abilities of the remaining squad members to step up and deliver commendable performances in the Test series.

Meanwhile, the cricket's governing body in the country have requested the media and fans to respect Kohli's privacy during this time. "The BCCI requests the media and fans to respect Virat Kohli's privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons. The focus should remain on supporting the Indian cricket team as they embark on the upcoming challenges in the Test series," the statement concluded.

India are set to play a five-match Test series, the first of which will be held in Hyderabad on January 25. The second match of the series will be played on February 2 in Vizag. The fifth and final test will be held in Dharamshala and the series will conclude on March 11. (ANI)

