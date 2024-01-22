Parimatch Hosts Exclusive Meet & Greet with MI Cape Town Cricket Stars

As the cricket fever continues to rise with the SA20 tournament in full swing, Parimatch, the leading global gaming platform, took a unique initiative to connect cricket fans with their heroes. Serving as the Principal Partner of MI Cape Town, Parimatch organized an intimate meet-and-greet session on Instagram, providing fans an unprecedented opportunity to delve into the lives of their favorite cricket stars.

The live stream, hosted by the charismatic Bhavana Balakrishnan, a celebrated Indian television anchor and sports journalist, featured three members of MI Cape Town: skilled bowler Kagiso Rabada, the versatile all-rounder Sam Curran, and powerful batter Dewald Brevis. The hour-long conversation delved into various aspects of their lives, both on and off the cricket field. During the stream, cricketers addressed questions from fans and Parimatch, providing valuable insights into their unique perspectives on game preparation, celebrating victories, overcoming losses, maintaining energy levels, and identifying their strongest opponents during this year's SA20. The players also shared their thoughts on the significance of the SA20 league in nurturing future talents and discussed their experience working with the legendary fast bowler, Lasith Malinga, who serves as the new bowling coach of MI Cape Town for the SA20 season. The stream went beyond the cricket field, offering viewers a glimpse into the personal lives of the cricket stars. From favorite meals and holiday destinations to daily routines on non-match days, the players opened up about their interests outside of cricket. By watching the stream, you'll find out who loves golf and tennis, who finds joy in hiking and reading, and who is a frequent coffee shop visitor with a passion for photography. The live stream is now available for viewing on Parimatch's official Instagram page. Don't miss the chance to get to know Kagiso Rabada, Sam Curran, and Dewald on a personal level and explore the fascinating aspects of their lives beyond the cricket pitch. About Parimatch Parimatch is the #1 global gaming platform, that provides a complete suite of sports and casino online betting services to its customers. Since 1994, Parimatch has grown to be enjoyed by 3,000,000 active users worldwide. It is trusted by the world's top athletes and celebrities: famous Indian actresses Kajal Aggarwal and Trinidadian cricket star Nicholas Pooran are among their brand ambassadors. Parimatch is a partner of such cricket teams as MI Cape Town and Jamaica Tallawahs, an exclusive global partner of a football team Chelsea F.C. Also, Parimatch proudly holds the title sponsorship of the renowned Brazilian club Botafogo RJ and acts as a sponsor for the Campeonato Paulista de Futebol Feminino and Stock Car Pro Series. Since 2019, Parimatch is one of the leading betting brands in Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America.

