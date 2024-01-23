Left Menu

Soccer-Equatorial Guinea beat hosts Ivory Coast in Cup of Nations shock

Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2024 00:47 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 00:47 IST
Equatorial Guinea produced the biggest upset in Africa Cup of Nations history with a 4-0 thumping of hosts Ivory Coast on Monday that put the small country into the last 16 as Group A winners and left the hosts facing potential elimination.

Emilio Nsue scored two goals to take his tournament tally to five and Pablo Gannet and Yannick Buyla added two more as the country of 1.6 million swept aside the home team with a sensational result. The former Spanish colony finished top with seven points, ahead of Nigeria on goal difference.

Ivory Coast could still go through to the knockout phase as one of the best third-placed finishers but face an anxious wait over the next days to see whether they make it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

