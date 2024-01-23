Rugby-Former England captain Farrell joins French side Racing 92 on two-year deal
Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2024 01:00 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 01:00 IST
England fly-half Owen Farrell has joined French side Racing 92 on a two-year-deal, the Top 14 club said on Monday. Farrell, 32, has played 112 matches for England and scored 10 tries. He represented his previous club Saracens in 237 matches.
The former England captain will join his new club on July 1, Racing 92 said in a statement. The move to France potentially ends Farrell's international career after he decided to take a break this year for mental health reasons.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
