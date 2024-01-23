Left Menu

Rugby-Former England captain Farrell joins French side Racing 92 on two-year deal

England fly-half Owen Farrell has joined French side Racing 92 on a two-year-deal, the Top 14 club said on Monday. Farrell, 32, has played 112 matches for England and scored 10 tries. The move to France potentially ends Farrell's international career after he decided to take a break this year for mental health reasons.

Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2024 01:00 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 01:00 IST
Rugby-Former England captain Farrell joins French side Racing 92 on two-year deal

England fly-half Owen Farrell has joined French side Racing 92 on a two-year-deal, the Top 14 club said on Monday. Farrell, 32, has played 112 matches for England and scored 10 tries. He represented his previous club Saracens in 237 matches.

The former England captain will join his new club on July 1, Racing 92 said in a statement. The move to France potentially ends Farrell's international career after he decided to take a break this year for mental health reasons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

 Global
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan leads Asia stocks higher, central banks loom

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan leads Asia stocks higher, central banks loom

Global
3
FOREX-Dollar takes breather, option expiries give yen a jolt

FOREX-Dollar takes breather, option expiries give yen a jolt

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer precision drug trial; Countries risk missing deadline for pandemic accord, says WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer prec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024