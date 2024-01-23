Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Report: Lions signing Zach Ertz to replace injured Brock Wright

The Detroit Lions are signing free agent tight end Zach Ertz to the practice squad, giving them needed depth at the position after Brock Wright was lost to injury for the season, NFL Network reported Monday. The Arizona Cardinals released Ertz earlier this season to give him an opportunity to join a Super Bowl contender, and that's just what he did. The Lions will meet the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the NFC title game.

Surging Suns out to extend recent dominance of Bulls

The Phoenix Suns are hitting their stride and the club's Big Three are leading the way. Suddenly hot Phoenix aims to post its sixth consecutive victory when it hosts the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

NHL roundup: Patrick Roy wins Isles' coaching debut in OT

Bo Horvat scored on a breakaway 41 seconds into overtime on Sunday night for the New York Islanders, who won Patrick Roy's debut as head coach by edging the Dallas Stars 3-2 in Elmont, N.Y. Mathew Barzal created a turnover by checking Matt Duchene deep in the Islanders' zone before dishing to Horvat, who descended upon Scott Wedgewood and went to the backhand to snap the Islanders' four-game losing streak.

Baseball Hall of Fame voting: Adrian Beltre and who else?

For Adrian Beltre, the only question this week is whether he will sail into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., with the largest share of the vote of any third baseman in history. The real suspense will be endured by the quartet of Todd Helton, Joe Mauer, Billy Wagner and Gary Sheffield -- all of whom, some of whom or none of whom could become part of the hall's Class of 2024.

NBA roundup: Clippers end game on 22-0 run, shock Nets

Kawhi Leonard hit the go-ahead jumper with 2:50 remaining in the fourth quarter and scored 14 of his 21 points during a game-ending 22-0 run for the Los Angeles Clippers, who stormed back for a 125-114 win over the visiting Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. The Nets held a 114-103 lead on a basket by Mikal Bridges with 5:33 remaining, but after a timeout, the Clippers began their run. Paul George started it with a 3-pointer, and Los Angeles took its first lead when Leonard's 9-foot fadeaway made it 115-114 with 2:50 left.

Report: Eagles interviewing Ron Rivera about DC opening

The Philadelphia Eagles are interviewing former Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera for their recently vacated defensive coordinator position, ESPN reported Monday. The Eagles reportedly parted ways with defensive coordinator Sean Desai on Sunday.

Bills QB Josh Allen wants OC, HC back in 2024

Business is about to get more expensive for the Buffalo Bills. A salary cap crunch created by the ballooning cap hit of quarterback Josh Allen is among chief concerns entering the offseason. Allen and the Bills lost in the divisional playoff round for the third consecutive season and bowed out without reaching the Super Bowl for the fifth straight year.

Kansas State climbs to No. 4 in women's Top 25 poll

No. 4 Kansas State achieved its highest ranking in 21 years and South Carolina remained a unanimous No. 1 in the Associated Press women's college basketball Top 25 poll, released Monday. The Wildcats (18-1) have not lost since Nov. 26 and climbed three spots after Saturday's 69-58 win against Kansas.

Packers-49ers projected to set 30-year U.S. broadcast mark

The primetime Green Bay Packers-San Francisco 49ers divisional playoff game is projected to be the most-watched Saturday telecast on any U.S. network since the 1994 Winter Olympics, Front Office Sports reported Monday. An average of 37.5 million viewers watched San Francisco rally for a 24-21 victory against Green Bay on Fox Sports, making it that network's most-watched Saturday telecast in its 37-year history.

Report: Bears hiring ex-Seahawks OC Shane Waldron

The Bears are finalizing a deal with former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron to fill the same role in Chicago, ESPN reported Monday. Waldron was one of nine reported candidates interviewed by head coach Matt Eberflus and the Bears to replace Luke Getsy, who was fired on Jan. 10 after a 7-10 season.

