Left Menu

Kalinga Super Cup: Odisha FC pip Goa to reach semis

Ahmed Jahouh opened the scoring for Odisha FC in the second half before Mourtada Fall score two goals in quick succession.

ANI | Updated: 23-01-2024 08:16 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 08:16 IST
Kalinga Super Cup: Odisha FC pip Goa to reach semis
Team Odisha FC (Photo: Odisha FC/ X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Super League (ISL) side Odisha FC registered a thrilling victory against FC Goa at the Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch in their final group stage game on Monday to book their place in the Kalina Super Cup semi-final. Ahmed Jahouh opened the scoring for Odisha FC in the second half before Mourtada Fall score two goals in quick succession. FC Goa reduced their deficit through a brace from Carlos Martinez but fell short in the end.

FC Goa needed a victory in this crucial game to secure qualification for the knockout round, and they certainly lived up to the challenge by starting the match on the front foot. The Gaurs controlled the proceedings for most parts of the first half. Sadaoui's effort hit the side net while McHugh's shot from a distance was parried away with great effort by Odisha FC goalkeeper Lalthuammawia Ralte. Raynier Fernandes also attempted a curler from long-range but was again expertly pushed away for a corner by Ralte.

Following the change of ends, Odisha FC took the lead with Ahmed Jahouh converting from the spot after Dheeraj Singh fouled Diego Mauricio inside the box. Ten minutes later, the Kalinga Warriors doubled their lead, with Mourtada Fall scoring with a header from Jahouh's corner kick. Odisha FC then struck for a third time in the 66th minute, and the Senegalese defender once again rose the highest to meet Jahouh's free-kick. Despite conceding three goals within a span of 15 minutes, the Gaurs refused to give up and intensified the attacks. Their efforts finally bore fruit for the first time on the night in the 75th minute when Carlos Martinez capitalized on a rare slip by Fall to win the ball in the attacking third and placed a shot over the goalkeeper and into the net. The Spaniard scored once again in the 86th minute through a deflected free-kick from just outside the opposition box.

Brison Fernandes missed the target narrowly in stoppage time as defending champions Odisha FC secured their third consecutive victory in the Kalinga Super Cup. Sergio Lobera's side will now face Mumbai City FC in the second semi-final of the Kalinga Super Cup on Thursday. In the early Kalinga Super Cup fixture in Group D, ISL side Bengaluru FC played to a 1-1 draw with Inter Kashi at Kalinga Stadium Pitch 1 in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

Having lost their initial two group-stage matches, both teams were out of contention for qualifying for the semi-final. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America sales boost; Cameroon rolls out the world's first malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer precision drug trial; Countries risk missing deadline for pandemic accord, says WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer prec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024