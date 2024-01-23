Left Menu

Rinku Singh named in India A squad for 2nd four-day match vs England Lions

Updated: 23-01-2024 09:42 IST
Rinku Singh (cricketer) Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

White-ball specialist Rinku Singh was on Tuesday drafted into the India 'A' squad for the second four-day match against England Lions in Ahmedabad starting Wednesday.

The explosive middle-order batter, known for his exploits in the T20I format, had made his ODI debut in the South Africa series where he played two matches scoring 17 and 38.

The Uttar Pradesh lefthander has played 44 first-class matches, scoring 3109 runs at an average of 57.57.

India 'A' had drawn the first four-day match against the England Lions last week.

India 'A' squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran (Captain), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Kumar Kushagra, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Vidwath Kaverappa, Upendra Yadav, Akash Deep, Yash Dayal, Rinku Singh.

