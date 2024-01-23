MI to face DC in WPL opener

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on last year's finalists Delhi Capitals in the opening match of the second edition of the Women's Premier League at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 23.

The entire season will be held in Bengaluru and Delhi with the Arun Jaitley Stadium here hosting the Eliminator and final on March 15 and 17 respectively.

A total of 22 matches will be held in the WPL this year with the table-toppers directly making the final. The second and third placed will lock horns in the Eliminator.

Mumbai Indians, led by India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, had defeated Delhi Capitals by seven wickets to win the inaugural WPL.

This edition will see some exciting talents such as Kashvee Gautam and Vrinda Dinesh who had a big payday as a total of 165 players went under the hammer for the 30 spots during the WPL mini-auction last month.

Schedule: February 23- Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru February 24- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriors in Bengaluru February 25- Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru February 26 - UP Warriors vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru February 27 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants in Bengaluru February 28 - Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriors in Bengaluru February 29 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru March 1 - UP Warriors vs Gujarat Giants in Bengaluru March 2 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru March 3 - Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru March 4 - UP Warriors vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru March 5 - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi March 6 - Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi March 7 - UP Warriors vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi March 8 - Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriors in Delhi March 9 - Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants in Delhi March 10 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi March 11 - Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriors in Delhi March 12 - Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi March 13 - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants in Delhi March 15 – Eliminator in Delhi March 17 - Final in Delhi.

