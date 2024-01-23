Indian team all set for FIH Hockey5s Women's World Cup 2024

The Indian women's team is prepped and ready to go at the inaugural edition of the FIH Hockey5s Women's World Cup set to take place from January 24 to January 27, 2024, in Muscat, Oman. The Indian women's team find themselves in Pool C alongside the United States of America, Poland and Namibia. The Netherlands, Malaysia, Fiji and hosts Oman find themselves in Pool A while Australia, South Africa, Ukraine and Zambia form Pool B. Group D comprises New Zealand, Uruguay, Thailand and Paraguay.

India will play their first match against Poland on January 24 at 12:50hrs IST followed by the United States of America at 21:10hrs IST on the same day. They will play their final group game against Namibia on January 25 at 14:30hrs IST. The top two teams from each group will play the Quarter-Finals scheduled for January 26, with the Semi-Finals scheduled the same day while the Final will be played on January 27. The Indian Team will be led by experienced goalkeeper Rajni Etimarpu and vice-captained by defender Mahima Chaudhary. The Team also comprises Bansari Solanki as the second goalkeeper, with Akshata Abaso Dhekale and Jyoti Chhatri as defenders. Among midfielders, Mariana Kujur and Mumtaz Khan have been named while Ajmina Kujur, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal and Deepika Soreng have been included as forwards.

"We're all really excited to be here at the FIH Hockey5s Women's World Cup. Everyone's confident and looking forward to playing this tournament. We will look to execute our plans and take the fight to our opponents," said Rajni Etimarpu, Captain of the Indian Women's Hockey5s team. Vice-Captain Mahima Chaudhary believed that the team is well prepared for the challenge. She said, "Our preparatory camp was really useful as each of us understood exactly what we need to do. We're in a good space and know we have it in us to win the title if we play to the best of our ability in tandem with our game plans."

