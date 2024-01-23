Left Menu

A 35-year-old Army personnel died of a heart attack while playing cricket during his leave in Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Tuesday.

PTI | Tikamgarh | Updated: 23-01-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 12:40 IST
MP: Army man on leave dies of heart attack while playing cricket
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old Army personnel died of a heart attack while playing cricket during his leave in Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Tuesday. The incident occurred on Sunday in Marguva village. The deceased, identified as Lance Naik Vinod Banskar, died after suffering a heart attack, Dr Yogesh Yadav of district hospital said. Banskar had gone to play cricket in neighbouring village Birau on Sunday afternoon, where he complained of chest pain, his elder brother Jagdish Banskar said. His family members then took him to Tikamgarh's district hospital, where he died later that night, he said.

Vinod, who was posted in Saharanpur in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, was on a leave and scheduled to return in the first week of February, his brother added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

